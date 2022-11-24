48’s new partnership to cater to climate-conscious smartphone users

Customers will be able to purchase a refurbished smartphone through the deal with Austrian start-up Refurbed.

In a bid to appeal to a generation of eco-conscious consumers, Irish mobile network 48 is teaming up with a marketplace for refurbished electronics.

The partnership with Refurbed will give new and existing 48 customers the option of buying a cheaper, refurbished smartphone through the My48 app and website.

Vienna-headquartered Refurbed provides an online marketplace for refurbished devices such as phones, laptops and cameras. It launched in Ireland in 2021 and this is its first partnership in the Irish market.

48 is a digital mobile brand powered by Three. It is popular among customers who enjoy commitment-free, data-controlled packages.

David Ward, head of new products and propositions at 48, said the mobile network was aware its customers were “very passionate about sustainability”.

Refurbed’s smartphones are up to 40pc cheaper than new devices. The refurbishment process that the company’s smartphones undergo is up to 40 steps and produces significantly less CO2 than the creation of a new device. To offset any emissions in its own process, Refurbed plants a tree for every product sold.

It will do so for Irish customers of 48 with every smartphone sold here, and there will be an option to plant a native tree in Ireland.

“As a society, we often try to improve our sustainability efforts, but find it challenging. This is why we are proud to present an offer that is actually both sustainable and cheaper,” said Pádraig Power, Refurbed’s marketing manager for Ireland.

“Together with 48, we will help new and existing 48 customers stay up to date with the latest smartphones at more affordable rates while also positively impacting the environment. It is essential that affordable and sustainable alternatives are available to Irish consumers, particularly those looking to make a saving as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

Refurbed, which was founded in 2017, was recently named by LinkedIn as the top start-up in Austria for 2022.

As well as Ireland and its home market, it is present in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

