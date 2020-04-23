All Virgin Mobile plans now have unlimited data, calls and texts

A week after Ireland’s biggest telecoms firms committed to keeping customers connected, Virgin Mobile has announced that data, call and text limits will be lifted until 30 June.

Today (23 April), Virgin Media Ireland announced its plans to lift data, call and text limits for all Virgin Mobile customers.

In a statement, Virgin Media said that it understands the importance of keeping customers connected during the Covid-19 crisis, whether that’s through phone calls or internet usage.

From today, the company is removing its fair usage policy and plan limits, making calls, text and data allowances unlimited until 30 June 2020.

Customers can now use as much data as needed, make unlimited Irish landline, mobile and non-geographic calls and send unlimited texts, regardless of their Virgin Mobile plan.

Making it easier to stay at home

Anne O’Flynn, head of commercial product at Virgin Media, said: “Now, more than ever, we recognise just how important it is for everyone to stay connected. With today’s announcement, we’re making sure there are no barriers for our customers to stay in touch with family and friends.

“The removal of data limits and fair usage policy for both our 5GB and Unlimited plans means you don’t have to worry about using up all your data on video calls, streaming apps or web browsing while we all do our best to stay at home.”

The company added that “out-of-bundle international, premium and non-EU roaming calls and texts will be charged at the standard rates” according to each plan. Virgin Mobile’s EU roaming data fair usage policy will not be affected by today’s announcement.

Committing to keeping consumers connected

The news comes a week after all of Ireland’s major telecoms providers announced a commitment to keep users connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eir, BT Ireland, Pure Telecom, Sky Ireland, Three Ireland, Virgin Media and Vodafone are among the companies that have agreed to provide flexibility on billing and data limits.

They agreed to remove fair usage policies from unlimited fixed and mobile data packages for the duration of the crisis, while offering free access to healthcare and education resource websites identified by the Government.

Additionally, service providers will now have to engage with any customer that contacts them to say that they are in financial difficulty as a result of Covid-19 when it is causing difficulty to pay bills. If service providers don’t follow the commitments, consumers can contact ComReg to raise any concerns.