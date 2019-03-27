Anam named to host 300 mobile operators at GSMA event in Kuala Lumpur

Irish tech firm will gather operators from 150 countries worldwide.

Dublin mobile software firm Anam is to host more than 300 mobile operators (which serve half of the world’s mobile population) at the GSMA’s Wholesale Agreements and Solutions (WAS) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The decision was made by the GSMA, organiser of the annual Mobile World Congress events in Europe, Asia and North America, after the Irish company pulled off a similar feat in Dublin in 2016 with WAS#4, said to have brought more than €3m worth of business to the Irish capital.

This global industry event – entitled WAS#9 – will take place between 8 and 11 April and will bring together more than 1,200 senior executives from mobile giants including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, MTN, Orange and Telenor to discuss the latest developments, explore trends and hear from top experts within the telco industry.

“Anam Asia will also benefit through hosting this major gathering of GSMA WAS#9 mobile industry leaders as it will bring existing and potential customers to our doorstep here in Kuala Lumpur,” said Conor Devine, CEO of the Anam Asian office.

“It is of enormous significance in the context of our business development strategy and reflects Anam’s strong position in this global industry.”

The scale of their ambition

The Irish company first established its representative office in Kuala Lumpur in 2015 to build out its sales, support and managed services capabilities in Asia. Today, the Anam Kuala Lumpur office supports the company’s presence not only in Malaysia, where it partners with Maxis and Apigate, but also in Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Macau and Hong Kong.

Its technology is focused on securing the applications-to-person (A2P) aspect of the SMS market.

According to Ovum, almost 1.3trn SMS messages will be sent by businesses to consumers using A2P technologies throughout the year, and Anam’s technology plays a key role in securing these messages and ensuring they can be trusted.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Patrick O’Donovan, TD, acknowledged Anam’s global ambition in hosting the four-day event.

“Hosting such a major event demonstrates the positive impact that successful Enterprise Ireland client companies can bring to overseas markets as they grow their global reach. I applaud Anam Asia for their leadership initiative in bringing such a prestigious industry event here to Kuala Lumpur,” O’Donovan told a recent Enterprise Ireland lunch in the city.