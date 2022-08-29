Rural children’s education affected by poor broadband, survey suggests

Nearly three quarters of parents said they were satisfied their child’s school was doing enough regarding their digital education, according to Pure Telecom’s survey.

More than one third (36pc) of parents have said that their child has been unable to complete online homework due to slow or no broadband at home.

Children living rurally are also more likely to be affected by poor broadband services, according to the survey by Irish telecoms company Pure Telecom.

Pure Telecom’s survey was carried out by Censuswide on a nationally representative group of 252 parents of primary and secondary school children as part of a 1,001 person national study. The survey was conducted in August.

It revealed that 28pc of children’s homework now relies on the internet. However, slow broadband or no broadband connection in some homes is leaving many Irish children unable to complete their homework.

Some rural-dwelling children (38pc) have carried out their homework away from their home in order to access better internet. This is compared to 33pc of children living in urban or suburban areas.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: “In today’s digitally progressive society, the internet is integral to a child’s education. School programmes, and therefore homework, have become increasingly sophisticated, so it is extremely important that children across the country have access to high-speed broadband both at home and in the classroom.”

Connell added that the National Broadband Plan, along with the Government’s Schools Broadband Programme, “are vital for the educational achievement of our youngest generations.” The National Broadband Plan has attracted criticism from bodies such as the Committee of Public Accounts in recent months due to delays in the rollout.

According to the survey by Pure Telecom, the majority of parents (72pc) were satisfied that their child’s school was doing enough regarding their digital education. Just 6pc of parents said they were not satisfied with the access to high-speed broadband at their child’s school.

In 2020, Pure Telecom signed a €10m deal with BT Ireland to expand its broadband reach within Ireland. The year before, it signed a similar multimillion-euro deal with Enet.

