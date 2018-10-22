BT and Pure Telecom in nationwide broadband deal

Deal with BT will give Pure Telecom access to 1.8m more customers.

Pure Telcom and BT have signed a deal, potentially worth up to €20m in the coming years, to deliver 1Gbps broadband across Ireland.

BT Ireland’s 4,300km multi-gigabit fibre network extends Pure Telecom’s countrywide reach and will allow it to offer broadband to a greater number of hard-to-reach rural premises.

“This latest deal is of strategic importance to both Pure Telecom and BT Ireland, and could grow to up to €20m over the coming years,” said Pure Telecom CEO Paul Connell.

“BT Ireland has an extensive network across Ireland and we are delighted to be partnering with them. BT Ireland is a trusted provider in the Irish telecommunications sector and will help us to broaden our reach across the country and support an increasingly technology-driven population.

Crucially, the deal will see Pure Telecom offer broadband and phone services to 1.8m potential customers.

The BT deal comes a year after Pure Telecom signed a €35m nationwide broadband deal with Open Eir.

Urban-rural broadband divide

“BT has a unique role in the market in that we are the only access-agnostic provider of wholesale broadband services,” said Peter Evans, BT Ireland wholesale and strategy director.

“It is this position, coupled with our extensive network reach and speed to market, which makes it easy for communication providers to work with us and deliver on their commitment to their customers.

“We all share a common goal for every home and business in the country to enjoy the same choice and access to high-speed broadband regardless of location.”

Pure Telecom acts as an impartial telecoms operator to provide the ideal fixed-line solution for customers and has been in business since 2002.

Connell said it is critical that more is done to spread broadband into the regions. “Our daily lives are increasingly reliant on digital communications and Pure Telecom is committed to supporting that by bringing the latest telecommunications and broadband services to people, households and businesses across Ireland,” he said.

“Key to that is ensuring that not just urban locations benefit from the fastest broadband speeds. We want every community in the country to have access to high-speed internet and we work with a number of Ireland’s leading wholesale providers to help make that happen.”