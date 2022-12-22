Cape Clear island celebrates a connected Christmas thanks to mast effort

The people of Cape Clear island worked to install a tower that now offers their businesses and homes connectivity meaning they are no longer offline.

Following a community effort, a group of residents of Cape Clear island off the coast of Cork are now finally able to access broadband in their homes.

Until recently, several households and businesses on Cape Clear had to travel to the other side of the island in order to get phone signal and broadband.

“We really suffered due to a lack of mobile signal – driving to another part of the island to make a phone call was a way of life for some people,” said Mairtín Ó Méalóid, chair of Comharchumann Chléire Teoranta, the Cape Clear Co-operative.

Thanks to a lucky coincidence and no small amount of perseverance, the community was able to install a mast and get connected for good.

The lucky coincidence that started the project occurred when some residents noticed that an amateur radio antenna worked on the island’s highest point.

A few locals seized the initiative and contacted a Vodafone store in Skibbereen, Co Cork. They offered to help install a mast at the same spot with a little help from the company.

Subsequently, the Cape Clear island connectivity project was born. As well as Vodafone, Vantage Towers came on board to help out as part of their Towers for Good rural connectivity programme.

The installation process for the tower required five large cement lorries from the mainland in Cork. The islanders themselves laid the groundwork for the structure, building its base using concrete sourced from Skibbereen.

As part of the process, islanders dismantled an old wind turbine which will be recycled.

The tower will go live with the Vodafone signal but it will be open to all service providers. It was manufactured in Ireland by Carlow firm Delmec, which co-ordinated the complex transportation logistics.

According to Vantage Towers Ireland managing director, Brian McHugh, the tower not only improves things for Cape Clear residents, it also “significantly improves mobile and data coverage” to the neighbouring island communities of Sherkin Island, Hare Island and Long Island.

“It will also have a positive impact on residences located in difficult to service areas dotted along the coastline between Baltimore and Crookhaven,” he said.

Cape Clear’s inhabitants are relieved to be celebrating a connected Christmas. “I can now make a call from my house, which is something that I could never do,” said Ó Méalóid.

“There is a certain resilience which comes from island life, but something like this reduces our sense of isolation.”

And for businessman Seamus Ó Drisceoil, founder and manager of Cape Clear Island Distillery, it is now easier to run his company.

“We had to adjust our business as a result and accept that we would lose opportunities due to lost calls,” he said.

“I now have a mobile phone signal in my house for the first time in 25 years – and I am getting a 5G signal at home and at work.”

