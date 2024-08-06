China takes on SpaceX with its own version of Starlink satellites

As of last month, there were more than 6,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. Now, China wants to play catch-up.

China has launched its own version of Starlink satellites to compete with SpaceX in providing high-speed internet services from space.

Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, a state-owned company that makes low Earth orbit satellites similar to Starlink, launched 18 satellites into space today (6 August) according to Chinese broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) and reported on by Reuters.

The launch took place from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in the northern Shanxi province of China. CCTV reported that the satellites were launched aboard a Long March 6 rocket and represent the first batch in the company’s so-called Thousand Sails Constellation.

As of late last month, there were more than 6,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell who tracks the constellation on his website.

The satellites make high-speed internet more accessible to remote parts of the world, including the Black Valley in Co Kerry. Earlier this year, Musk launched Starlink satellite internet services in Indonesia to boost connectivity in remote parts of the island nation.

Low Earth orbit satellites usually operate at altitudes of up to 2,000km from the Earth’s surface and can provide cheaper and more efficient connectivity than those at higher altitudes.

According to Reuters, Chinese state media affiliated to the People’s Liberation Army have often highlighted the threats Starlink poses to China militarily, describing the private company’s dominance as part of a “space hegemony” held by the US.

SpaceX, of which Starlink is a subsidiary, is the foremost private space-tech company in the world. It was recently selected by NASA to create a spacecraft that will de-orbit the International Space Station when it comes to the end of its life at the end of the decade.

While impressive, many are worried about the number of satellites taking up space in the sky. Astronomers and stargazers have raised concerns about making the night sky too bright to see constellations. Others have said the sheer volume of satellites could mean traffic jams in space, interferences with other missions, collisions and an increase of space debris.

