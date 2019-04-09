Wi-Fi connected cars hit a roadblock as lawmakers accelerate to 5G

Critics call for more progressive 5G technologies, arguing that including older tech like Wi-Fi will put the brakes on innovation.

The transport committee of the European Parliament has rejected the Commission’s plan to use Wi-Fi to enable connected cars to communicate with each other.

Instead, the committee voted to back calls from the mobile industry to support cellular and 5G technology for speedier communication between vehicles in real-time.

They also argue that harking back to older tech goes against the European Commission’s plan to promote 5G to boost economic growth in Europe.

Short-range communication

EU lawmakers are working to set benchmark standards for internet-connected cars, a market that could be worth billions to telecoms companies, carmakers and a bevy of new start-ups and hardware makers.

However, the telecoms industry has beeped its alarm at a clause that requires new technologies like 5G to be compatible with older technologies like Wi-Fi for communications between vehicles.

The clause approved by the European Commission recommends the use of the Wi-Fi based ITS-G5 standard for short-range communications.

Critics from the telecoms industry to European Commission digital chief Andrus Ansip as well as countries like Finland and Spain have expressed concern that the requirement will put a brake on innovation.

The resolution passed by the transport committee argues that a “truly technology neutral approach would consider all existing deployments using cellular networks and grant mutual interoperability at the service level allowing all new technologies to be introduced in addition to ITS-G5.”

They say that the next step is for the resolution to be put before the full chamber of the European Parliament before the regulation is implemented in its present form.

Parliament will vote on the Commission’s proposal on 17 April, which can only be blocked by a majority.