Cubic Telecom lands deal with UAE telecoms player Etisalat

The deal between Cubic Telecom and Etisalat will bring new connected car capabilities to drivers in the UAE.

Today (20 November), Dublin-based Cubic Telecom announced a new partnership with Etisalat, a telecoms company established in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more than four decades ago.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Etisalat provides solutions to more than 148m subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The partnership between the two companies will enable drivers and passengers within the UAE to benefit from mobility applications such as music streaming, onboard content, telematics and road assistants, paving the way to launch 5G-based multi-model transportation solutions.

Minister for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen, TD, was present at the trade mission in the Middle East where the deal was announced, which was facilitated by Enterprise Ireland.

“I am delighted to lead this trade mission to the UAE to support Ireland’s growing bilateral trading relationship with the Emirates,” Breen said.

“Cubic Telecom is an example of a progressive, forward-looking company that contributes to Ireland’s strong reputation for innovation on a global scale. The high calibre of Irish companies operating in the UAE, typified by Cubic Telecom, helps to strengthen Ireland’s reputation in what is a very competitive sector.”

The solution developed by the two companies will go live in 2020 via Cubic’s Pace global software platform, providing automotive manufacturers with software features up to industry standards and in compliance with all UAE telecom, internet, data security and business regulations.

From 2020 onward, all new car models delivered to the UAE market will be required by law to include eCall functionality, which notifies transportation authorities in case of emergency, with the aim of reducing response time in such cases.

The IoT era

Cublic Telecom’s chief commercial officer, Gerry McQuaid, commented: “This partnership is an important milestone for Cubic Telecom. Etisalat is a recognised innovator across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and is a key driver of digital transformation in the Middle East.

“Working together in close partnership, we have achieved industry-first connected car capabilities which are fully compliant with local regulations. Cubic Telecom operates a comprehensive global compliance programme to ensure our OEM customers can market their products safely in all of their global markets.

“This collaboration with Etisalat enables Cubic Telecom to offer our global OEM customers the benefits of our Pace automotive solution with seamless deployment in the important UAE market.”

Esam Mahmoud, senior vice-president of small and medium business at Etisalat, added: “This partnership is in line with our overall strategy to drive the digital future to empower societies, that aims to bring the latest in technology to digitally transform businesses and the lives of people in the country.

“Keeping with the evolution of the IoT era, it underpins Etisalat’s commitment to support the nation’s long-term strategy in promoting digitisation initiatives and developing the connected ecosystem of the UAE, including autonomous transportation.”

Mahmoud said that Etisalat aims to “pave the way for future innovations” in the mobility IoT industry with partnerships such as the one announced today.