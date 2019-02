New deal will see dedicated 4G LTE coverage for drones and the latest body devices worn at incidents.

Irish tech firm Druid Software revealed at Mobile World Congress a major network deal with Bence Command to bring real-time connectivity to first responders in the UK.

The new Druid Software and Bence Command solution makes firefighting much safer for first responders, by providing dedicated 4G LTE (long-term evolution) coverage for drones as well as the latest body-worn camera, vital sign and mobile devices technology at the incident site.

‘These latest features and advancements are game-changers – like moving from dial-up to ADSL’

– LINDSAY CUMBERBATCH

Decisions can now be made in real time over Druid’s 4G network, which provides a much clearer assessment of the dangers of a situation and how to deal with them in the quickest and safest manner.

All-round awareness

“It’s a great test of our portable 4G LTE instant networks in these highly critical situations. We are also grateful to be able to help improve safety and connectivity with our solution,” said Druid Software CEO Liam Kenny.

Multiple concurrent live HD videos are streamed over Druid’s instant 4G LTE network from drones in the air as well as body-worn and fixed-point cameras deployed on the ground.

The ability to be able to mesh separate Druid 4G LTE networks together from a vehicle, portable peli case or backpack solution, and then form greater coverage areas, is also a key feature and benefit of the solution.

“We have been delivering 4G LTE networks with Druid for our international customers for many years now,” said Lindsay Cumberbatch, head of IT and R&D at Bence Command.

“These latest features and advancements are game-changers – like moving from dial-up to ADSL. Dedicating specific data streams like live video, audio or critical push-to-talk, and providing greater coverage range, means our customers have an even safer and more efficient environment to work in,” Cumberbatch said.