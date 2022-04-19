Eir says 5G roaming is now available in 34 countries including the UK

Eir plans to add more countries such as the US to its 5G roaming network this year as travel demand has ‘increased dramatically in recent weeks’.

Eir has said 5G roaming is now available for customers travelling in 34 countries around the world, including the UK.

Other countries that have been added to the high-speed roaming network include France, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Malta and Thailand. Last November, there were 22 countries where Eir customers could use 5G roaming.

“Travel demand has increased dramatically in recent weeks and so I am pleased to announce the expansion of Eir’s 5G roaming network to include the UK and other highly popular travel destinations within Europe and Asia,” said Eir’s new CEO, Oliver Loomes.

“Our 5G customers who plan to travel this year will have access to the fastest and strongest technology available, ensuring they can stay in touch with family and friends while travelling the world,” Loomes added.

Eir customers can now avail of 5G roaming across Europe, Asia, Canada and the Middle East in countries including Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

Eir plans to add more countries to its 5G roaming list later in the year, including the US.

The telecoms company’s 5G network, which it says is up to 10 times faster than its 4G predecessor, now extends across 1,250 sites in 450 towns and cities in Ireland.

A report last month by network intelligence company Ookla said Eir is the “clear winner” in 5G availability in Ireland compared to other providers.

This time last year, Eir said its 5G network was available across more than 900 sites in the country, reaching more than half of the population. By October, the telecoms provider said it hit a “significant milestone” by making its 5G network available to more than 70pc of people in Ireland across 336 towns and cities. Ookla said Eir increased this number to 430 towns and cities during the last quarter of 2021.

Last November, Eir announced free 5G upgrades to customers with mobile plans. The company enabled 5G for in-market mobile plans at no extra cost, giving prepay and contract customers access to its growing 5G network.

