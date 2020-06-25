Eir’s gigabit fibre network is now available in 47 Irish towns

Eir has said that the roll-out of its gigabit fibre network has continued at pace, despite Covid-19 disruptions.

Eir announced today (25 June) that its gigabit fibre network is now available in 47 towns across Ireland. The telecoms business added that more than 125,000 urban premises can now connect to its gigabit fibre network.

The roll-out, which started last year, brings speeds of up to 1GB straight to customers’ homes through a direct, unshared fibre line.

According to the company, connected customers are now using the gigabit fibre network for remote working, video conferencing, downloading games and streaming movies at “superfast speed”.

The roll-out of gigabit fibre

As part of Eir’s €1bn capital investment programme, the company is investing €500m in Ireland’s Fibre Network (IFN), which aims to cover 84pc of the premises in Ireland once completed, with 90pc of those served by fibre to the home.

Eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “Having a reliable, superfast broadband connection has been of central importance to people and businesses throughout the country as we quickly migrated to spending more time than ever at home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We’re working from home, educating our children and connecting with our friends and families remotely, so reliable and speedy connectivity is vital. The IFN is the next stage in the evolution of Eir’s fibre network, enabling Eir to deliver a superfast, future-proofed broadband service straight into the home.”

Lennon said that the roll-out of gigabit fibre has continued at pace, despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Towns that now have access to Eir’s gigabit fibre network include Arklow, Portlaoise, Clonakilty, Coolock, Tuam and Drogheda. You can check if the roll-out has extended to your town here.

“Together with our rural fibre roll-out programme, which completed last year, almost 500,000 premises can now access fibre broadband; meaning customers in 848 cities, towns, villages and rural locations throughout Ireland can now access gigabit fibre broadband,” Lennon added. “We are proud to connect the country throughout this unprecedented time.”