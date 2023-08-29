Eir loses 13,000 broadband customers but sees revenue recovery

While broadband customers are down, the telecoms company saw an increase in mobile and TV customers and continues to increase its fibre and 5G presence.

Eir’s second quarter for 2023 saw a 7pc increase in revenue, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a year-on-year increase of 3pc.

The results announced today (29 August) follow an earnings report in March of this year which showed stable revenue for last year following a solid fourth quarter ending 31 December 2022.

The telecoms company saw a 2pc increase in its total fibre broadband base year-on-year. However, the company’s actual broadband customers dropped by 1pc – a total of 13,000 customers.

The increased earnings and revenue likely came from areas such as mobile and TV, with total mobile customers up 8pc, or 107,000 and Eir TV customers up 14pc or 11,000.

Eir CEO Oliver Loomes said the results were solid and focused on the company’s progress in fibre and 5G.

“Our fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) roll-out continues at pace. We remain on track to deliver high-speed broadband to 1.9m premises or 84pc of homes and businesses in Ireland by 2026,” he said. “Eir now has more than 1m customers in our postpay mobile base, connects 852,000 homes and businesses to fibre broadband, and brings ultrafast 5G to 567 towns and cities across Ireland.”

Earlier this year, the company brought 5G internet to Kerry’s Black Valley, home to one of Ireland’s most remote communities. And in February of this year, Eir passed the 1m premises milestone for fibre broadband connections.

The latest earnings also show a reduction in customer complaints, with ComReg’s Consumer Line statistics report showing a 28pc drop in fixed complaints and a 20pc drop in mobile complaints since the last report. This follows a ComReg report in May of this year that Eir had overcharged an estimated 76,000 customers in the past, resulting in a €2.45m fine. Loomes said there is a “continuous drive to deliver a step-change” in its customer care.

