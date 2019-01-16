Enet appoints a new CEO and leadership team

Enet is providing services to the final bidding consortium for Ireland’s troubled National Broadband Plan.

Enet has beefed up its leadership team with a new CEO and a number of senior executives. The new CEO is seasoned business leader Peter McCarthy, who previously worked at firms Actavo, Thornsett, Digicel and Accenture.

Last month, we reported that the Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF) acquired 100pc of Enet after buying out the remaining stake held by Granahan McCourt.

Enet is one of a number of firms providing services to the final bidding consortium for the National Broadband Plan (NBP), National Broadband Ireland, which is led by Granahan McCourt. Other firms supplying this consortium include Actavo, Nokia, Kelly Group and KN Group.

Enet, which employs 100 people, operates fixed and wireless backhaul infrastructure across Ireland, including the 94 metropolitan area networks (MANs) it operates on behalf of the Irish Government. It works with more than 70 telecoms operators.

A recent report by auditor Peter Smyth cleared former Communications Minister Denis Naughten, TD, and former Enet owner David C McCourt of tainting the NBP process regarding meetings and dinners they held. Smyth concluded that there was no evidence the process was tainted by these meetings or that any sensitive information the Minister was privy to that would be beneficial to the final bidder was given.

New leadership at Enet

Alongside McCarthy, the senior appointments include chief financial officer Noel Ryan, who previously worked at Digicel, Denis O’Brien’s Caribbean and Latin American mobile operator.

David Eyre, who has worked in telcos such as BT, has been appointed chief commercial officer.

The new technical operations director is Thomas Flaherty, who has worked in firms such as Lite Access Technologies, Virgin Media and Actavo.

Claire Murphy, who joined Enet last year, has been appointed general counsel. She previously served in senior roles at Arthur Cox, Philip Lee, EirGrid and First Data.