Enet signs €6m deal to boost its fibre network rollout across Ireland

The three-year deal will see TSS support Enet’s national fibre rollout by providing subduct, cabling and splicing services.

Irish telecoms provider Enet has signed a €6m deal with Total Splicing Solutions (TSS) to speed up its fibre rollout across Ireland.

In September, Enet confirmed it is investing €50m to expand its fibre network across Ireland over the next five years.

Under the new three-year agreement, TSS will work with Enet to support this expansion in multiple locations across Ireland. The fibre optic service provider offers turnkey support in the deployment of high-performance voice, data and internet protocol throughout Europe.

TSS will support Enet’s fibre rollout by providing subduct, cabling and splicing to enable service delivery and for infrastructure build contracts.

TSS managing director Ian Coughlan said the latest deal helps to consolidate its relationship with Enet “which is now [more than] 18 years in existence”.

“Our expertise affords the client access to one of the most sophisticated teams of network technology professionals who are at the cutting edge in terms of technical knowledge and real-world implementation experience,” Coughlan said.

Enet’s expansion will see its fibre network connect major commercial, retail and industrial zones across Ireland. It is looking to increase the availability of high-capacity data transport for data centre connectivity as well as mobile data and business traffic.

This includes plans to set up more than 45km of new fibre networks along the north and west of Dublin city – connecting all the major business parks that house multinationals as well as 25 data centres.

Fibre availability will increase by 900pc along this route, which will allow for 700TB of traffic once the expansion is complete.

Enet is part of the Speed Fibre Group, an investment vehicle owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund that is focused on telecoms infrastructure. It has already expanded its fibre network in Dublin by more than 18.5km between January and May this year.

Peter McCarthy, CEO of the Speed Fibre Group, said the TSS partnership will help support thousands of businesses and consumers with the “network capacity they need to grow and prosper”.

“By further enabling our world-class telecommunications networks, this work will also really cement Ireland’s position as an ideal location for businesses to operate in,” McCarthy said.

In December 2021, Enet struck a deal with Fastcom worth up to €5m to deliver high-speed broadband to regional towns across Ireland. A month prior to that, it formally opened its new €1m headquarters in Limerick, including a data centre and a 24/7 network operations centre.

