Enet to scale operations from new €1m Limerick HQ

The telecoms network company’s CEO said the investment demonstrates its ‘continued commitment’ to Limerick.

Open-access network provider Enet is planning to further scale operations from its new headquarters in Limerick.

While the Enet team started moving into the €1m facility in March 2020, pandemic restrictions meant that a formal opening could not take place. Minister of State at the Department of Communications Ossian Smyth, TD, officially opened the HQ today (2 November).

The 14,000 sq ft base in Limerick’s National Technology Park includes a dedicated data centre and a 24/7 network operations centre, which opened last year and manages more than 5,400km of fibre infrastructure around the country.

Plans for the facility were first revealed in 2019, with Enet saying at the time that it would double the company’s footprint in Limerick and facilitate further expansion.

Peter McCarthy, CEO of Enet Group, said getting to officially open the new Limerick base today is an “extremely important milestone” for the business.

“This investment also demonstrates our continued commitment to Limerick, which has been instrumental in the history of our business. We now look forward to further scaling up our operations in Limerick and continuing to deliver a genuinely world-class service for our customers.”

Enet has been headquartered in Limerick since the company was founded in 2004. It now has a workforce of more than 130 employees, and is currently hiring for a number of engineering roles.

Broadband services

Enet works with retail telecom operators, including Vodafone, Imagine and Three Ireland, to bring broadband and wireless connectivity to more than a million end users around Ireland. Earlier this year, the company said it would invest €1.5m to expand its fibre network across Dublin.

It also operates the State-owned Metropolitan Areas Networks, which deliver bandwidth to towns and cities throughout the country.

“The availability of high-speed broadband services is critical to attracting and maintaining employment and investment in the regions,” said Smyth.

“Enet through its successful management of the State’s Metropolitan Area Network infrastructure continues to play a key role in enabling the provision of broadband services in towns and cities throughout Ireland and will assist in the delivery of the State’s ambitious National Broadband Plan.”

Enet is part of the Speed Fibre Group, an investment vehicle owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund that is focused on telecoms infrastructure. At the end of last year, Magnet Networks joined Enet and AirSpeed Telecom as part of the group, which now owns entities with a combined annual turnover in excess of €75m.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.