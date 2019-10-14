Broadband network provider to pump €1m into new Limerick HQ

Enet has announced plans to put €1m towards a new headquarters in Limerick, including a new high-tech network operations centre.

Enet, one of Ireland’s largest wholesale, open-access network providers, will be making the short move to a new standalone HQ in the beginning of next year. The company announced it will be putting €1m into the new 1,300 sq metre site at the National Technological Park in Plassey.

Enet has been based out of Limerick since it was founded in 2004 and now has 120 employees across its Limerick and Dublin offices, 75 of which are based in Limerick. The new site aims to facilitate its expansion plans, including a new high-tech network operations centre and a dedicated data centre.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our footprint in Limerick with this new state-of-the-art facility. In fact, we are doubling the size of the premises we have in Limerick, making it the most significant investment the company has made in terms of a building redevelopment to date,” said Peter McCarthy, CEO of Enet.

“This commitment is evidence of Enet’s continued growth, and we look forward to seeing the pioneering work that will come as a direct result of this investment.”

McCarthy highlighted the company’s operating of the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN), which provides connectivity to 30 retail service providers in the Limerick area.

“Enet has never said that the MANs directly create FDI jobs, however, the networks certainly play a pivotal role in removing any telecoms or bandwidth barriers,” he added.

“The networks and the world-class service available allow Irish cities and towns to complete on a global scale. The success of this strategy is dramatically underlined by the performance of the Limerick MAN, which is one of the largest of the MANs in the country.”

Earlier this year, the company was selected to provide mobile operator Three Ireland with 1Tbps connectivity to 100 mobile high sites across Ireland. Enet said that it has already completed work at 60 mobile high sites and is on track to complete a further 40 sites in 2019.