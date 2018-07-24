Vodafone and Abodoo to drive smart working revolution via Gigabit Hubs

Vodafone says gigabit connectivity is helping to create a Gigabit Society across Ireland.

Vodafone has confirmed a strategic partnership with Abodoo that will initially see the latter support smart working via Vodafone and Siro’s Gigabit Hubs.

Since 2017, eight hubs around Ireland have received free-of-charge gigabit connectivity.

‘Smart working has many clear benefits, but the positive impact created by reduced commute times on quality of life, wellbeing and the environment are at the heart of why this is important to me and to Vodafone’

– REGINA MORAN

The hubs are being used by a range of businesses and remote workers across the country. Since the launch of the initiative, 29 new companies have moved their business to the hubs with an additional 80 people, with future plans for an extra 200 jobs over the next three years.

Siro is rolling out 1Gbps fibre technology to 500,000 homes and businesses in 51 towns across Ireland as part of a €450m joint venture forged between ESB and Vodafone.

With at least 216,000 people in Ireland working from home or a co-working space, smart working is increasingly becoming a key consideration for businesses and their employees.

Vodafone and Abodoo, a smart working careers platform, will work together to educate employers – regardless of size and location – on the benefits of smart working, including promoting diversity and inclusion, attracting and retaining talent, promoting a healthy work-life balance, and giving companies a competitive edge while positively impacting the environment, cost of living, and health and lifestyle.

More Gigabit Hubs expected to come online this year

“Through this partnership, we want to show our customers the value of smart working for their businesses, their employees and for society as a whole,” said Vodafone Ireland enterprise director Regina Moran.

“Abodoo is a dynamic Irish start-up which is fast becoming Ireland’s go-to smart working expert.

“Smart working has many clear benefits, but the positive impact created by reduced commute times on quality of life, wellbeing and the environment are at the heart of why this is important to me and to Vodafone.

“In addition, Abodoo’s unique platform anonymously matches candidates’ skills to roles, removing any bias around gender, disability, mobility, race and location – so is aligned with our own substantiality ambitions,” Moran said.

The partnership will include joint educational campaigns and events for Vodafone customers and for companies in the Gigabit Hubs and the new hubs, due to come online later this year.

Earlier this year, we reported how Dan Kiely invested €200,000 in Gorey-based Abodoo, one of his first investments since selling Voxpro, the company he co-founded, last year.

“Remote working makes economic and environmental sense and can vastly improve the quality of life for workers,” said Abodoo co-founder Vanessa Tierney.

“Vodafone’s focus on connecting and supporting rural Ireland through their Gigabit Hubs initiative will enable more skilled workers to work in a location of their choice. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to support the regeneration of rural Ireland while enabling companies to access amazing talent fast, efficiently and at a reduced cost.”