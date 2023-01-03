Irish IT firm HCS acquires Fixaphone to boost telecoms revenue

HCS forecasts it will reach €1m in telecoms turnover in the next three years from the deal, which will add 750 customers to its portfolio.

Waterford-based IT services provider HCS has acquired Fixaphone, a supplier of business telephone systems.

Following the acquisition, HCS forecasts it will reach €1m in telecoms turnover in the next three years. The deal will add 750 Fixaphone customers to the HCS portfolio, which marks an increase of 125pc.

Also from Waterford, Fixaphone specialises in PBX telephone sales and maintenance for small businesses and has been operating for more than 20 years. The company will be integrated into HCS and operate under the same brand name.

Fixaphone MD Mick Foley said the company’s combined skillsets will provide an “enhanced level of services and support to our existing and prospective clients”.

“Though technologies and platforms are changing, the telecoms knowledge and experience built up with Fixaphone over the last 20 years will be invaluable on the next stage of the journey,” Foley said. “We have the golden opportunity to leverage each other’s expertise to accelerate our shared growth.”

HCS said the deal will expand its telecom sales team and allow it to cross-sell to each customer base. The company’s head of operations, Sean Hegarty, said it will be able to provide its customers “greater flexibility and enable them to grow”.

“In today’s hybrid work environment, effective business communication is paramount,” Hegarty said. “We feel we are well placed as the move from on-premise to cloud accelerates and traditional non-digital telephony becomes obsolete.”

Last year, the Waterford-headquartered company announced plans to invest a total of €3.2m in growing its business. It also plans to double its workforce over the next three years.

The latest investment included €1.13m to boost HCS’s cybersecurity offering, while enabling the expansion of its services in high-growth areas such as manufacturing, utilities and cloud security.

As well as its Waterford base, HCS has offices in Dublin and Cork. Last year, CEO Neil Phelan spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the key sector opportunities for the company.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.