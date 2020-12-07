Huawei claims 80pc of Irish consumers want widespread 5G by 2025

A new Huawei survey claims that there is significant demand for 5G across Ireland, with 80pc believing network coverage should be widespread in five years.

Huawei, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G infrastructure, has published its 5G Future report in Ireland. The report claims that a significant majority of the Irish public are eager for the adoption of 5G to become widespread.

This is based on the findings of an online survey of more than 1,000 adults and another survey of 200 SME business owners and decision-makers. It suggested that 80pc of Irish consumers believe it is extremely important that there is widespread 5G network coverage in Ireland by 2025

Nearly two-thirds (61pc) of those surveyed said 5G will enable new technologies while improving existing and emerging technology. Smart energy grids (60pc), smart homes (45pc), smart cities (40pc) and real-time translations (5pc) were named as some of the 5G applications that could play an important role in the future of the country.

‘An exciting 5G future’

One-third of consumers surveyed said that would avail of delivery drones if available, while 41pc said that autonomous vehicles enabled by 5G would improve workplace safety for dangerous tasks, and 39pc said that they would use checkout-free stores similar to the Amazon Go concept.

More than half (58pc) said that they expect 5G to play an important role in Ireland’s economy after Covid-19 and 74pc said that it is very or extremely important for Ireland’s economy that the technological infrastructure is in place so people can effectively work remotely.

“The findings point to an exciting 5G future, one that will not only benefit all of our daily lives, but will also enable Ireland to grow in the years ahead,” said Tony Yangxu, Huawei Ireland’s new CEO.

“5G represents a range of limitless potential and possibilities for consumers. Huawei is rolling out 5G across the globe, and is fully committed to being part of the roll-out of 5G across Ireland, helping to create a world-leading digital infrastructure.”

Huawei Ireland published the results of another survey in October, which claimed that a delay in the roll-out of 5G would lead to a slowdown in technological innovation and a reduction in economic growth in Ireland. By 2030, it said this could amount to a GDP loss of €12.6bn.

However, a recent Deloitte report said that Ireland compares favourably with other nations in terms of the roll-out of 5G connectivity. While adoption among consumers remains low, Irish telecom operators are now running 5G networks with coverage expected to range between 30pc and 50pc of the Irish population by 2021.