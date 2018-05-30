Eir owner Xavier Niel’s Illiad moves to shake up Italy’s mobile market

Xavier Niel’s Illiad has launched a low-price mobile business in Italy.

A good opportunity to get a sense of the modus operandi of French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel – the new owner of Eir in Ireland – has emerged with Illiad’s foray into the Italian mobile phone market.

It represents Illiad’s first foray as a brand outside of France.

The company will offer a mobile package of €5.99 with a view to win a substantial share of the Italian market and no doubt will put pressure on leading operators in that market Vodafone and Telecom Italia.

So who is Eir’s new owner?

Niel owns 52pc of Iliad where he is deputy chair and chief strategy officer. He has a net worth estimated at €8.3bn and is also the co-owner of French newspaper Le Monde. As well as his majority stake in Iliad, Niel also has a controlling stake in Monaco Telecom.

In December Niel’s NJJ Telecom Europe consortium was confirmed as the new majority owner of Irish telecoms incumbent Eir after agreeing to acquire a stake estimated to be worth €3.5bn.

NJJ will own a 32.9pc stake in Eir while Iliad, which Niel founded and which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, will own 31.6pc. Effectively, the two entities largely controlled by Niel will own 64.5pc of Eir.

The transaction is expected to be complete in the first half of 2018.

Iliad is the parent of Free, a telecoms operator in France that has 13.4m mobile and 6.5m broadband subscribers. Iliad has a market capitalisation of nearly €12bn as of December 2017.

Iliad’s Xavier Niel at LeWeb. Image: @jibees/Official LeWeb Photos/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)