Intel and Broadcom say Wi-Fi 7 is here, with latest demo hitting 5Gbps

The two tech giants said the test shows Wi-Fi 7 is ready to be implemented, offering reduced latency, extended range and better reliability.

Intel and Broadcom have managed to hit speeds of more than 5Gbps in a cross-vendor Wi-Fi 7 demonstration.

The trial was intended to show that the latest iteration of Wi-Fi is ready to be implemented. The test used an Intel Core processor-based laptop connected to a Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 access point.

Intel said the latest version of Wi-Fi has a range of new features such as wider 320 MHz channels in the unlicensed 6GHz spectrum, higher order 4K QAM data modulation, simultaneous connections across multiple bands and improved channel utilisation efficiency.

“We are proud to highlight how next-generation Wi-Fi 7 can make new mobile PC experiences possible,” said Carlos Cordeiro, Intel fellow and wireless CTO in the company’s Client Computing Group. “Industry collaboration is essential to ensure we deliver on the promises of this new wireless technology.”

Cordeiro thanked Broadcom for its “great technical cooperation”, which enabled the demonstration of “ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency Wi-Fi 7”.

Broadcom said the latest version of Wi-Fi offers users up to 2.4 times more throughput, a reduced latency, extended range and a much higher reliability.

The company added that it will lay the foundation for “emerging applications” such as 16K video streaming, real-time collaboration, wireless gaming, and immersive augmented and virtual reality

VP of Broadcom’s wireless connectivity division, Vijay Nagarajan, said the test shows that the Wi-Fi 7 “ecosystem is ready”.

“The reliable, low-latency communication provided by Wi-Fi 7 is a key element of Broadcom’s vision for connecting everything as the internet evolves to its next iteration replete with immersive experiences,” Nagarajan added.

Wi-Fi 6 was deemed certifiable by the non-profit organisation Wi-Fi Alliance in 2019 and hailed as the “new Wi-Fi era”.

It didn’t take long for upgrades to occur, with the first trials of Wi-Fi 6E taking place in 2020. This aimed to overcome performance issues that were being caused by overcrowding on many older networks.

