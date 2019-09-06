Bringing IoT to the island: Three boosts connectivity for Arranmore with devices

Three’s partnership with Arranmore will enhance connectivity for businesses and enable more people to live and work from the island.

Three Ireland officially launched the second phase of its partnership with Arranmore, an island off the coast of Donegal, yesterday (5 September).

The initiative began earlier this year with ambitions to generate new opportunities for the community there and to overcome some of the challenges they come up against in connectivity. The goal is to achieve this through harnessing state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Back in April, Three established a digital hub called MODAM for Arranmore. It has since enhanced the island’s connectivity for business and community facilities, meaning that more people can reside on the island and work from it.

Increased safety for elderly people

Much of Arranmore’s population is over the age of 65 and living alone. To help them live independently and more safely, Three has been trialling solutions that install multiple sensors on doors, appliances and water tanks, building a profile of the person’s habits and routine over time.

The sensors pick up any dramatic changes to these and signals an alert to a family member or neighbour.

Boosting fishery efficiency

Arranmore’s main source of income is dependent on fishing. Using cutting-edge technology developed by Three, workers can pinpoint their net locations in real time and ensuring that catches arrive in the best possible condition.

Environmental aids

As an island off the coast of Ireland, weather is a substantial factor for Arranmore’s residents to take on board, whether they’re planning fishing excursions or going about their daily lives. But the closest weather station is over 100km from the island.

To rectify this, Three has installed a localised, autonomous weather station on the island to provide residents and businesses with immediate and local weather information. This is a hugely valuable resource as travel to and from Arranmore by sea or air is greatly dependent on the weather.

Protection of the environment is critical for the sustainability of the island and so air, rainfall and tidal sensors have also been installed to constantly monitor changing conditions around Arranmore.

Speaking about the continuation of the partnership, Eóin MacManus, chief business officer at Three Ireland, said: “We are delighted to build on our partnership with the Arranmore community by trialling innovative IoT solutions to assist with living and working on the island. We approached this project as we would any enterprise, working in partnership to identify the challenge and designing a bespoke solution to address it.

“As Ireland’s leading data network, we know how connectivity can transform lives and businesses and it is really encouraging to see the positive impact it is having on Arranmore.”

Adrian Begley from the Arranmore Island Community Council said: “Since the launch of our partnership with Three we are seeing the great benefits of enhanced connectivity on the island. MODAM, our remote working hub, has had over 50 different users since it recently opened, and a number of islanders are looking to make a full time move home. The deployment of the IoT solutions is taking the partnership to the next level, not just for those involved, but for the broader community.

“IoT is an exciting development for a community like Arranmore as its applications are wide ranging and can assist with everything from care of the elderly to improving productivity and working conditions in local traditional industries such as fishing. We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Three as we work towards our goal of making our island community more sustainable for the future.”