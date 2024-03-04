IP Telecom goes for growth with Centrecom deal

IP Telecom raised €6m last year to fuel its acquisition goals and plans to double its revenue in 2024.

Irish company IP Telecom is moving to solidify its position in the telecoms sector, through the acquisition of Centrecom Systems Limited.

The company said it will integrate the expertise and technology of Centrecom into its own services to deliver advanced offerings for its customers. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established in 2010, IP Telecom provides cloud-based voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and unified communications telephony services across Ireland. The company has grown to service more than 4,000 customers across multiple sectors.

The acquisition of Centrecom comes on the back of an injection of €6m IP Telecom secured last year to fuel its growth and acquisition plans. The company plans to double its revenue in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Centrecom into the IP Telecom family today and look forward to offering our customers additional services through this acquisition,” said IP Telecom CEO and co-founder Shena Brien.

“IP Telecom has large ambitions for the year ahead, and our acquisition of Centrecom is a sign of great things to come; growth is most certainly on the agenda for 2024, and this is one of many moves we will be undertaking in an effort to deliver against that goal.”

Earlier this year, Brien told SiliconRepublic.com that her company’s tools have the ability to “plug in AI” and that this technology will eventually be plugged into different parts of the Irish business.

The telecoms company described Centrecom as a leader in providing managed Wi-Fi, voice and IT services; it has clients such as Diageo, Mad Egg and Sherry Fitzgerald.

“Joining forces with IP Telecom is a fantastic move for us at Centrecom; together we embark on a shared mission to elevate our offerings and expand our reach, providing B2B telecoms services across Ireland,” said Centrecom MD Brian Hewson. “We look forward to the future with optimism, fuelled by the combined expertise and resources that this acquisition brings.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.