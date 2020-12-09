Magnet attracts former Digicel CEO to managing director role

John Delves has been appointed managing director of Magnet Networks following more than a decade at Digicel.

Magnet Networks has announced John Delves as managing director following the company’s recent acquisition by Speed Fibre Group.

Delves previously served in a number of senior roles in the Pacific and Caribbean region during more than 10 years at Digicel, most recently as CEO of Digicel Trinidad and Tobago. He was also founding chair of the Digicel Foundation in Trinidad and Tobago.

During his time as CEO of Digicel Trinidad and Tobago oversaw the network’s launch of 4G and the build-out of its fibre-to-the-home network.

“John is the ideal person to further develop Magnet Networks’ range of customer-focused solutions and drive best-in-class customer satisfaction for its large client base,” said Speed Fibre Group CEO Peter McCarthy.

“He has a track record of top-level telecoms success and as CEO of Digicel Trinidad and Tobago he developed the company from being a mobile-only operator into a total communications provider across mobile, fixed, TV, digital media and broadband.”

Delves said he sees Magnet as “the most innovative operator in the business market over the past few years”.

“We are entering an exciting new era as we aim to build on Magnet Networks’ successful launch of Ireland’s largest single connectivity marketplace,” he said.

“As the only provider to grant one-stop access to all connectivity options offered by every major network operator in Ireland, we are in a position to change the way that business broadband is sold in this country.”

Delves mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a focus on services such as Magnet Talk, which provides remote workers with access to their desk phones, and Broadband Anywhere, a mobile technology product to improve connectivity for remote workers.

“This, allied to the introduction of business-class broadband in a range of speeds up to a gigabyte to companies and people working from home, made this year a lot easier for our wide range of customers across all sectors,” said Delves.

Earlier this week, Speed Fibre Group completed its acquisition of the Magnet Networks business from Columbia Ventures Corporation. At the time, Ken Peterson, the founder and outgoing chair of Magnet Networks, said that the acquisition will further innovations in areas such as remote working and customer service.

Magnet Networks provides connectivity for some of the world’s biggest technology companies as well as innovative telecommunications and data connectivity solutions to both commercial and residential markets.