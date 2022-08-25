Nokia and Google team up on 5G network slicing for Android devices

People using Android 13 devices will soon be able to switch between multiple network slices after a Google and Nokia trial.

Nokia and Google announced today (25 August) that they have successfully trialled a network slice selection functionality on 4G and 5G networks using Google Pixel 6 Pro phones running on Android 13.

Using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology, the functionality will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance customer application experiences of people using Android 13 devices.

Network slicing allows network operators to provide dedicated virtual networks with functionality tailored to different services or customers over a common network infrastructure.

For example, an enterprise customer could send business-sensitive information using a secure and high-performing network slice while participating in a video call using another slice at the same time.

Consumers could also receive personalised network slicing services, for example, for cloud gaming or high-quality video streaming.

Essentially, it is a form of virtual network architecture where connectivity parameters such as data speeds, latency, reliability and bandwidth are specifically tailored to serve different services over a single physical network.

Meanwhile, URSP capabilities enable smartphones to connect to multiple network slices simultaneously via different enterprise and consumer applications depending on a subscriber’s specific requirements.

Nokia said the latest functionality developed with Google is compatible with its new 5G radio resource allocation mechanisms as well as slice continuity capabilities over 4G and 5G networks.

“New application-based URSP slicing solutions widen operators’ 5G network business opportunities,” said Ari Kynäslahti, head of technology and strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks.

“We are excited to develop and test new standards-based URSP technologies with Android that will ensure that our customers can provide leading-edge enterprise and consumer services using Android devices and Nokia’s 4G/5G networks.”

Nokia is a key player in the global 5G network technology space. The latest trial with Google took place at its network slicing development centre in Tampere, Finland.

It also included LTE-5G New Radio slice interworking functionality, which the company said will enable operators to fully utilise existing network assets such as spectrum and coverage.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.