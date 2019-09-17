Qualcomm strengthens 5G business with $3.1bn TDK deal

By purchasing TDK’s remaining interest in their joint venture RF360, Qualcomm will bring the project in-house, to provide OEM customers with a complete end-to-end solution from modem to antenna.

On Monday (16 September), Qualcomm announced what it calls “a significant milestone in its 5G strategy and leadership”.

The semiconductor and telecommunications equipment manufacturer announced that it would complete the acquisition of the remaining interest in RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte Ltd, which was a joint venture with TDK Corporation.

In this joint venture, TDK and Qualcomm produced RF front-end (RFFE) filters, which enabled Qualcomm to deliver 4G/5G RFFE solutions. By acquiring RF360, Qualcomm will be able to provide customers with a complete end-to-end solution from modem to antenna.

The San Diego company plans to buy out TDK’s remaining interest in RFFE, RF360 Holdings, in a $3.1bn deal. The company says that this deal is the final step towards formally bringing its 20 years of expertise in RFFE filtering in-house.

The total purchase price includes the initial investment and payments to TDK based on sales by the joint venture, as well as development obligations. Just a month ago, in August 2019, TDK’s remaining interest in the joint venture was valued at $1.15bn.

5G

In a statement, the business said: “Qualcomm Technologies’ second generation RFFE solutions for its 5G portfolio will further enable OEM customers to design thin, high-performance, battery-efficient 5G multimode devices at scale and on time.”

The company added: “Due to the complexity of 5G, with its new spectrum and wider bandwidths, Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced RFFE solutions are very well-positioned to win future smartphone designs. “

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm incorporated, said: “Our goal in the formation of this joint venture was to enhance Qualcomm Technologies’ front-end solutions to enable us to deliver a truly complete solution to the mobile device ecosystem, and we have done exactly that.”

Amon added: “We are excited about the strong adoption of Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems in virtually all of our 150+ 5G design wins. Our systems approach has created a benchmark for 5G RFFE performance.”

Welcoming the employees from the joint venture to the company, Amon noted that they have already served as an integral part of the RFFE team.

“I look forward to celebrating even more innovation as we continue to invent breakthrough technologies on the path towards a 5G connected world. Additionally, I would like to thank our long-time partner TDK. We look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate and to bring leading products from both companies to the market in the years ahead”, Amon concluded.

The Qualcomm logo on the side of the company’s Innovation Centre in Shenzhen. Image: Imaginechina-Editorial/Depositphotos