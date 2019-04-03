Three Ireland to maintain roaming rates in UK after Brexit

Brexit is proving to be a headache for consumers and businesses alike.

Mobile operator Three Ireland has committed to maintaining existing roaming arrangements in the UK after Brexit happens, deal or no deal.

The company is the first Irish mobile operator to make such a pledge at this point.

‘The reintroduction of roaming charges is a real concern, especially for those living in border areas and for customers who travel regularly to the UK’

– ROBERT FINNEGAN

As well as recently confirming 98pc population coverage for 4G, Three Ireland said it will shortly begin testing 5G and will commence the roll-out of the network later this year.

The company, which a few years ago acquired the O2 network in Ireland, also revealed recently an increase of 7pc in its active customer base, up to 2.2m people in the Republic of Ireland.

Industry lead on Brexit costs

“Brexit is causing a lot of uncertainty in Ireland amongst businesses and consumers,” Three Ireland CEO Robert Finnegan said.

Finnegan said it was important for Three to take the industry lead on the issue of roaming charges after Brexit.

“The reintroduction of roaming charges is a real concern, especially for those living in border areas and for customers who travel regularly to the UK.

“We are taking the industry lead on this issue and giving the assurance to our customers that the roaming experience that they have in the UK today will continue after Brexit, whatever shape that takes.

“Our sister network, Three UK, has made the same commitment, so Three customers north and south of the border do not need to worry about the reintroduction of roaming charges after Brexit,” Finnegan added.