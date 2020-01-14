Samsung acquires TeleWorld Solutions to advance 5G infrastructure

Samsung has acquired network design, testing and optimisation services company TeleWorld Solutions to advance 5G infrastructure in the US.

On Monday (13 September), electronics giant Samsung announced that it has acquired TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a network services provider headquartered in Virginia.

TWS, which was founded in 2009 by Bary Azmi, provides network design, testing and optimisation services to mobile service and cable operators, equipment OEMs and other companies across the US.

Samsung said that the deal will help in its roll-out of 5G networks across the US: “With network builds associated with 5G and 4G LTE enhancements advancing in the US, the acquisition will address the need for end-to-end support in delivering network solutions.”

Working together

TWS will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, using its service offerings and existing customer relationships to complement Samsung’s growth among network infrastructure clients in the region.

TWS will continue to serve its existing customers and clients, and the company’s leadership team will continue to manage the business while addressing the network upgrade cycle occurring in the US with Samsung.

Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive vice-president and head of networks business at Samsung, said: “The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers.

“Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimisation services for network deployments that accelerate US 5G network expansion.”

The advent of 5G

Shervin Gerami, CEO of TWS, said: “Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family. The advent of 5G and the amount of new spectrum coming into the US market requires scale and innovation for the next generation of wireless technologies.

“Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfil their needs for network strategy, deployment and automation.”

Samsung has had a presence in the US for more than 40 years, investing more than $30bn in its operations and currently employing more than 20,000 people in the country. In recent years, it has collaborated with major US network operators to fulfil the network expansion of 5G.

The South Korean business says that demand is increasing in the region, particularly when it comes to network infrastructure, design, deployment and optimisation services. This is driven by 5G network builds, network virtualisation initiatives, testing and optimisation associated with new open RAN architectures, and demand for new enterprise cellular networks.