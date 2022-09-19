Siro completes 10-gigabit network upgrade for Irish enterprises

Siro said the upgrade is designed to future-proof its network and meet the growing data demands of enterprises across Ireland.

Siro has completed an upgrade to its broadband network, enabling 10-gigabit fibre connectivity for businesses in Ireland.

The broadband network operator said businesses will be able to access connectivity up to 10 times faster than before. It added that the upgrade is designed to future-proof its network and meet the growing data demands of enterprises.

In June, Galway was announced as the first Irish city to benefit from this upgrade, as part of a wider €20m investment in the area. Siro said the boosted connectivity is now available for businesses across its network.

Siro CEO John Keaney said the upgrade is about ensuring the company doesn’t “lag behind what our customers want and need”.

“All aspects of business processes and operations are increasingly digitised,” Keaney added. “Reliable and future-proofed connectivity is the foundation upon which they all rest.

“This upgrade, and the higher speed it unlocks, gives enterprises the opportunity to plan and scale up their bandwidth requirements as their data demands and business requirements grow.”

Siro said the 10-gigabit offering is currently focused on the enterprise market due to the need for Irish businesses to scale up their bandwidth in the short to medium term. It is also offering two-gigabit speeds for residential customers.

The company said the increased bandwidth can support emerging technology such as AI, virtual reality and voice recognition tools. The upgrade also provides enhanced data and network protection by facilitating network management systems.

“Rather than wait for the broadband infrastructure to catch up, businesses can now have the certainty that they can access higher speeds and capacity as and when they need it,” Keaney said.

Siro is currently rolling out a 100pc fibre broadband network across 154 towns and cities in Ireland, with services currently available to more than 450,000 premises. The network operator aims to reach 770,000 premises by 2026.

The company, which is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, secured €620m in financing late last year to help with its roll-out plans.

