Siro hits new fibre milestone with 500,000 connected premises

The company says its fibre network is now available in 130 towns and cities across the country, with the goal of reaching 700,000 premises by 2026.

Siro, the broadband company set up as a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, continues to expand its €1bn full-fibre network across Ireland and has hit a new milestone.

The company has connected 500,000 homes and businesses to its fibre network, and is available in 26 counties and 130 towns and cities across the country.

Siro claims that it has no legacy copper network at any point on its system, which means it can offer a 100pc fibre-to-the-building service with 2 gigabit speeds for residential customers. The company said it leverages the ESB electricity network and that it will be able to have speeds of up to 25 gigabits in the future.

Siro CEO John Keaney said the new figure is a “significant milestone” but noted that there are still towns where “outdated” broadband holds them back.

“Homes and businesses up and down the country accessing our network are living and working in new and more sustainable ways,” Keaney said.

“Working from home, staying connected with family and friends or starting or growing businesses where connectivity and digital technologies are becoming the backbone of their operations are all now seamless for customers on our network.

“SIRO remains focused on the work still left to do – to continue our roll-out to ensure more homes and businesses can access our network,” Keaney added.

Siro estimates that roughly 1.4m people can access its network and is aiming to reach 700,000 premises, or 2m people, by 2026.

In March, Siro began rolling out its fibre broadband network to six towns in Co Cork, as part of its broader push to make more gigabit connections available across Ireland.

The company began rolling out the second phase of its broadband network in 2021, after it received €620m in funding from the European Investment Bank and other lenders.

