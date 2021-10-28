Siro gets €620m to expand high-speed internet in Ireland

Siro’s network will now include 770,000 homes and businesses, which is more than 2.1m people across 154 towns in Ireland.

Broadband company Siro is rolling out the second phase of its high-speed broadband network in Ireland on the back of a €620m fund from the European Investment Bank and other lenders.

A joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, Siro has been rolling out its 2Gbps fibre broadband service for Irish customers, starting in Kilkenny earlier this month. Work is under way to make the service available in 64 other Irish towns in the coming months.

The funding extends Siro’s reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses, almost doubling its total customer base to a 770,000 footprint, which is more than 2.1m people, across 154 towns in Ireland.

“The pandemic further underlined the importance of connectivity in keeping society and our economy functioning, and our people and communities safer,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, on the launch.

“Siro’s investment is very positive in terms of creating greater access to reliable fibre broadband for more towns across Ireland.”

Siro was founded in 2015 to bring gigabit fibre broadband to regions across the country using ESB’s existing electrical network. It has focused its efforts on connecting regional towns and traditionally underserved areas.

Boost for business and remote work

The upgrade comes at a time when demand for high-speed internet is soaring after the pandemic prompted a shift to remote work and increased interest in online services for education and healthcare.

Siro CEO John Keaney called it a “landmark announcement” for his company and Ireland because the network will play a “fundamental role” in regional development.

“Connecting over two million people as part of a Gigabit society matters because it means that more people have the option of working from home, with less cars on the roads and families able to spend more quality time with each other.”

In 2014, fixed broadband download speeds were on average 14Mbps, according to Siro. By 2020, this had increased to 93Mbps.

Of the €620m investment, €170m was received from the European Investment Bank for Siro’s expansion as part of the bank’s support for digital investment.

“Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to re-imagine what is possible and to accelerate digital transformation for citizens, communities, business and future proof our economy. The last 18 months have proven how crucial connectivity is to this,” said Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary.

The investment will enable the next generation of businesses in Ireland to remain globally competitive and capitalise on new opportunities for growth, O’Leary said, adding that rural communities, too, would thrive and be more sustainable working from home.

“This announcement today is not just a commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity, it a commitment to our economy and society – and to future generations,” she added.

