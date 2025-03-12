SpaceX, Airtel and Reliance Jio announce India-based Starlink deal

Both deals were struck with Musk’s company just hours apart, despite Jio having previously clashed with the Indian government regarding Musk’s plans.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reached a deal with India’s largest telecoms platform Reliance Jio, just one day after a similar pact was struck with the country’s second most popular telecoms provider Airtel.

Starlink, which is operated by Musk’s private space technology company SpaceX, provides high-speed internet to remote parts of the world using low Earth orbit satellites.

Under the agreement, Jio and Airtel will have access to Starlink’s satellite broadband services in order to extend their own network capabilities, while Starlink will push its devices through Jio and Airtel’s retail outlets and online stores.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals and SpaceX will have to receive authorisation to sell Starlink services in India. Reportedly, Starlink has applied for security clearance from the Indian government after agreeing to its data localisation and security requirements.

Reliance Jio previously clashed with Starlink over how India should grant spectrum for its satellite services. Jio had pushed for an auction, however, the Indian government agreed with Musk that it should be allocated administratively, in line with global trends.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, the managing director and vice-chair of Bharti Airtel, said that working with SpaceX to provide Airtel customers with Starlink services is a “significant milestone” and demonstrates the company’s commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.

“Technology is always evolving and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India.”

Gwynne Shotwell, the president and COO of SpaceX, also commented on the news, stating, “We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India.

“We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink. The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”

Upon the passing of a new telecommunications bill in 2024, SpaceX was granted a licence to extend its Starlink satellite internet services to India’s neighbour Sri Lanka, marking the company’s first move into south Asia.

