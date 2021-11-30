Cork’s Spearline acquires Israeli tech firm in multimillion-euro deal

Skibbereen-based Spearline acquired TestRTC to expand its services and is now looking to open a US office next year.

Cork-based telecoms tech company Spearline has announced the acquisition of Israeli software start-up TestRTC in an eight-figure deal to expand its services.

Headquartered in Skibbereen, Spearline helps telecom companies identify and resolve issues with their communication channels. Clients use Spearline’s services to monitor the quality of their customer and internal phone communications.

By acquiring TestRTC, Spearline will be able to incorporate the Israeli company’s expertise in the WebRTC space. WebRTC is a free and open-source project that provides web browsers and phone apps with real-time communication, and the deal will bring six new tools to expand Spearline’s WebRTC offering.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO of Spearline, said that the multimillion-euro acquisition of TestRTC is a huge step towards the company’s next chapter as it continues its global expansion.

“By integrating the TestRTC technology with Spearline’s current testing capabilities, we are now in a position where we can provide our customers with a solution that no other vendor in the world can offer, and we have a team of experts to continue our development into the future.”

In 2019, Spearline opened a new global sales office in Waterford to support the continued growth of its international customer base. It also has offices in India and Romania, employing around 120 people worldwide.

TestRTC, headquartered in Tel Aviv, was launched in 2015. Founders include CEO Tsahi Levent-Levi, VP of R&D Amit Shachak and CTO Muly Oved, who will now join Spearline’s team.

The company also plans to create 18 new roles in development, support, sales and marketing, and to open a US office in Silicon Valley next year.

“For me, it is the end of one chapter and the opening of a new one. And that excites me – the things we can achieve and the plans we’re making for the future as part of this acquisition with Spearline,” said Levent-Levi.

