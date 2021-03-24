Dublin-based subsea cable operator to be sold in $215m deal

A newly formed investment trust intends to buy Aqua Comms, a Dublin-headquartered company that operates two transatlantic cables.

The newly formed investment trust has announced intends to buy the subsea cable operator after listing its shares later this week with plans to raise £400m in an IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

As part of its IPO document, Digital 9 Infrastructure said it plans to buy Aqua Comms in its entirety at a valuation of $215m on a cash free, debt free basis.

Digital 9 Infrastructure’s intention to buy Aqua Comms is part of a larger plan to invest in a range of digital infrastructure assets.

‘Trailblazer in the subsea market’

Aqua Comms was founded in 2014 as a carrier’s carrier, which specialises in the building and operating of submarine cable systems. Its network serves global data centres, cloud-based networks, and internet content providers.

The company is the owner and operator of the AEC-1, which connects New York, Dublin and London via a low-latency fibre-optic network.

The 5,521km cable runs from Shirley in Long Island to Killala in Co Mayo and was readied for service in 2016. It has dual diverse backhauls to Dublin to reach the Irish Sea and dual diverse backhauls across the U.K. to London.

Aqua Comms also operates a second cable network between the US and Europe, AEC-2, which launched last December and directly links New Jersey with Denmark.

AEC-2 is 7,650km and directly links New Jersey with Denmark with a yet-to-be constructed branch in the Republic. It launched last December. The cable is expected to make land at Old Head, also in Co Mayo, in the autumn, although it is still at the foreshore licensing application stage.

The company has recently upgraded its two transatlantic submarine cable routes with technology from networking systems, services and software company, Ciena.

Ciena’s vice-president of global submarine solutions, Ian Clarke, said Aqua Comms has proven to be “a trailblazer in the subsea market”.

“With these network enhancements Aqua Comms can offer greater efficiencies and reliability across its network and support the hyper-growth traffic between the US and Europe.”

Aqua Comms’ chief networks officer, Andy Hudson said Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network technology will boost the company’s network capacity and help it to adopt AI capabilities and software intelligence.

The subsea cable operator also runs two other subsea cable systems that connect Ireland to the UK.