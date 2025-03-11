Why subsea cables are the next tech battleground

Nahla Davies exposes the war for dominance over our data infrastructure that rolls on beneath the waves.

In the vast expanse beneath our oceans, a silent battle is unfolding – one that’s far removed from headlines about AI breakthroughs or the latest social media trends. This conflict isn’t fought with armies or missiles but with fibre-optic cables thinner than a garden hose.

These undersea arteries carry more than 95pc of the world’s internet traffic, and now, the tech giants controlling them are reshaping global power structures in a way that’s as quiet as it is profound.

The question isn’t if subsea cables will become the next major tech battleground – it’s why the race to own these underwater networks is accelerating at breakneck speed.

The new age of digital sovereignty

For decades, subsea cables were the domain of telecommunications giants and consortia of state-backed enterprises. But in recent years, companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon have been laying their own private cables across the ocean floor. This shift signals more than just an expansion of infrastructure – it represents a bid for greater control over the world’s data highways.

Take Google’s Equiano cable, stretching from Portugal to South Africa. It’s not just a connectivity project – it’s a statement of dominance in Africa’s burgeoning digital economy. The same goes for Firmina, a submarine cable linking the US with Argentina, named after Brazilian abolitionist Maria Firmina dos Reis. The symbolism isn’t lost here: Google is subtly marking its territory across global markets by naming cables after historical figures of freedom and change. And it seems like they’re only getting started.

Why does this matter? Because owning the cables means controlling bandwidth, reducing reliance on third-party infrastructure and ensuring faster data speeds for their ecosystems. For companies dealing with petabytes of user data daily, shaving milliseconds off transit times can translate into millions in revenue.

This shift also redefines national security concerns. When private corporations own critical communication infrastructure, governments face new challenges in monitoring, regulating and securing data flows. It’s no coincidence that geopolitical tensions often flare around cable projects, with governments like the US and Australia blocking Chinese firm Huawei Marine from participating in certain networks over espionage fears.

Power, control and the global data divide

The rise of private subsea cables isn’t just about speed or cost-saving – it’s about data sovereignty and geopolitical influence. Whoever controls the cables controls access to information, and in today’s data-driven economy, information is power.

Meta (formerly Facebook) partnered on the 2Africa cable, which, when completed, will be one of the longest subsea cable systems in the world. Stretching 45,000km and connecting 33 countries, it’s positioned to dominate connectivity in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. For a company betting its future on the metaverse and immersive technologies, ensuring low-latency data delivery across emerging markets is a strategic imperative.

But private ownership comes with risks. Unlike traditional telco consortia, where multiple stakeholders share governance, tech giants have unilateral control over their cables. This concentration of power raises concerns about market monopolisation. Imagine a future where access to the fastest internet connections depends on partnerships with a handful of US-based tech behemoths.

There’s also the physical vulnerability of these cables. Undersea infrastructure has historically been targeted in conflicts, with incidents of sabotage and accidental damage already causing massive internet outages in the past. In the last three months, there were three separate incidents in the Baltic alone, all of which occurred under dubious circumstances.

Projects thus get cancelled, too. One example of this tension is the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), a project originally backed by Google, Meta and Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication. The cable was supposed to connect the US directly to Hong Kong, but due to security concerns over potential Chinese government access, the US government forced a reroute. The new configuration now connects only the US, Taiwan and the Philippines – leaving out Hong Kong entirely.

The future of the subsea arms race

The battle for subsea dominance isn’t slowing down. With global data consumption expected to triple from 2022 to 2027, companies are investing heavily in expanding their underwater networks. But as private ownership rises, the dynamics of global connectivity will change in ways regulators and policymakers aren’t fully prepared for.

What happens when the fastest, most reliable internet is locked behind the paywalls or partnerships of a few mega corporations? Will global access to information become fragmented along corporate and national lines? These aren’t theoretical questions – they’re challenges the world will need to confront as the subsea race accelerates.

Governments are already responding. Japan, Australia and India, for instance, are collaborating with the US to fund alternative subsea projects aimed at countering China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific. The European Union also seems to be considering investments in publicly funded cables to reduce reliance on US-based tech giants.

Likewise, as private companies tighten control over infrastructure, they’re also focusing on client-side protection – ensuring that users’ data remains secure from interception and manipulation, even before it enters these global networks.

At the same time, newer players such as SpaceX’s Starlink are working on satellite-based alternatives, but these efforts complement rather than replace subsea cables, which remain unmatched in bandwidth and reliability.

The irony is that while we often think of the internet as a nebulous cloud, its infrastructure is anything but intangible. It’s a sprawling, physical network of cables, data centres and satellites –a digital nervous system embedded in our oceans, managed increasingly by corporate giants whose motivations are as much about profit as they are about power.

The silent war beneath the waves rages on

As the world becomes more interconnected, the fragile battle for subsea dominance will shape the future of global power. It’s a war fought in silence, deep beneath the ocean’s surface, but its outcomes will ripple across economies, politics and societies.

This isn’t just about faster YouTube streams or lower ping times in online games – it’s about who controls the infrastructure of the modern world. The companies investing billions in these cables aren’t just planning for the next few years; they’re laying the groundwork for decades of dominance in the global information economy.

By Nahla Davies

Nahla Davies is a software developer and tech writer. Before devoting her work full time to technical writing, she managed – among other intriguing things – to serve as a lead programmer at an Inc. 5,000 experiential branding organisation, where clients include Samsung, Time Warner, Netflix and Sony.

