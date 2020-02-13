Switzerland halts 5G roll-out over potential health concerns

Switzerland’s environmental agency has called a halt to the switching on of 5G, but the country’s biggest telecoms company is still planning to roll out masts.

One of the European leaders in the roll-out of 5G mobile technology has placed an indefinite moratorium on its use over potential health concerns. According to the Financial Times, Switzerland’s environmental agency, Das Bundesamt für Umwelt (Bafu), made the decision despite the country rolling out more than 2,000 antennas last year alone and telcos promising that the network would be switched on very soon.

Bafu sent a letter to the governments of the nation’s cantons at the end of January, informing them that the roll-out will not be going ahead. Under the system of government in Switzerland, the cantons license out the telecoms infrastructure but the central government in Bern has overall responsibility for its framework.

Bafu said that it would not be willing to allow the use of 5G without further testing for the potential impact of radiation. It said that because it was “not aware of any standard worldwide” that it could set a benchmark to, Bafu wants to monitor “exposure through adaptive [5G] antennas in depth, if possible in real-world operational conditions”, adding that “this work will take some time”.

Mast roll-out to continue

The decision comes after several cantons have already placed their own voluntary bans on the use of 5G over health concerns.

However, the country’s biggest telecoms firm, Swisscom, has stated it will continue to roll out its 5G infrastructure, even if it will be running in a limited capacity. It promised customers that speeds of 2Gbps could still be achieved without the new masts.

While Swisscom said it understood “the fears that are expressed about new technologies”, it added that there is “no evidence that antenna radiation within the limit values adversely affects human health”.

Swisscom also stated that 5G uses frequencies similar to 4G, which have already been subjected to “several thousand studies”, and that Switzerland’s regulatory limits were “10 times stricter than those recommended by the World Health Organisation”.

Swiss popular opinion of 5G has been mixed, with a number of protests being held in Bern, Zurich and Geneva against its roll-out. Two cantons are currently in the process of collecting 100,000 signatures, which would require a legally binding national referendum to be held on the use of 5G.

If this referendum ruled in favour of stopping the use of 5G, it would be placed in Switzerland’s constitution.