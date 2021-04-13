Three Ireland CTO takes up dual role at UK operations

David Hennessy has been CTO in Ireland since 2008 and will now also lead the UK business, including a £2bn investment plan.

The chief technology officer of Three Ireland will pull double duty after being appointed to the same role at the mobile operator’s UK business.

David Hennessy has been CTO in Ireland since 2008 and will now hold the dual role over both markets.

Over the last 13 years, Hennessy has overseen more than €700m worth of investments in network and IT infrastructure and the roll-out of Three’s 5G network in Ireland.

In his new role with Three UK, Hennessy will be responsible for delivering on a £2bn investment plan in building out its network in the country.

“I am delighted to be expanding my responsibility to include Three UK’s network and IT transformation. I look forward to building on the existing strong foundations and delivering a great experience for our customers,” Hennessy said.

The appointment further links Three’s Irish and UK businesses. Robert Finnegan is the chief executive of both Ireland and the UK, taking on the UK job last year.

“David’s depth of experience will be invaluable to improving the network experience to bring better connectivity, every day, for every customer,” Finnegan said of his colleague.

Three, owned by multinational CK Hutchison, is in a race with rivals like Vodafone and Eir in Ireland to roll out 5G networks as the next generation of mobile networks gather steam.

Last September, Three switched on its 5G network in Ireland, covering around 35pc of the population with plans to install more sites in 2021. This past December it also launched its 5G broadband product.

Meanwhile rival Eir said earlier this month that its 5G network is now covering more than half of the population, reaching 268 towns and cities.