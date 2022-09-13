Three brings two low-power wide-area networks to Ireland

The company said it now holds 66.6pc of the IoT market in Ireland and that its new networks will support IoT into the future.

Three Ireland has launched two low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) to help maximise coverage, lower costs and reduce the power consumption for internet of things (IoT) devices.

The company said these networks will support IoT into the future by reducing the cost of end devices, enhancing the coverage for IoT devices located underground or in hard to reach places and extending battery life.

Three said the two networks – NB-IoT and LTE-M – will improve the power consumption on devices by utilising PSM (power saving mode) technology, which lets devices sleep when not in use.

Another feature on these networks called enhanced discontinuous reception that allows it to extend the timeframe when devices send updates. Three said these features can help extend the battery life of IoT devices.

Three Ireland said the new offering demonstrates its evolution as an IoT leader, as it now holds 66.6pc of the IoT market in Ireland.

The company said LPWAN uses Three’s licensed spectrum, which offers an additional layer of security and protection when creating IoT products and services.

Three said it has been working with a range of companies who are utilising these networks to offer new customer solutions to the marketplace. This includes 8 West Consulting, in partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe as well as Navigil. Three said both of these companies offer smart watches utilising the LTE-M network to boost signal and battery life.

Other companies Three has been working with include Trimble, which uses battery based IoT for measuring critical parameters of the water network and Cyberlok, which utilises the NB-IoT network to authenticate and unlock devices while extending batter life.

Three said its LPWAN networks will enhance IoT connectivity into the future and enable the creation and growth of new IoT options in both the Irish and global marketplace.

At the end of 2021, LoRaWAN became recognised as an international LPWAN standard by the United Nations. This came after years of work by the LoRa Alliance to promote this networking protocol as the global standard for IoT networks.

