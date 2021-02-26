Three Ireland looks to boost corporate customers’ connectivity with Vilicom

Dublin company Vilicom will provide and deploy its in-building mobile coverage technology.

Three Ireland has signed a two-year partnership with Vilicom in a bid to improve network capabilities and connectivity for corporate customers around the country.

Dublin-based wireless telecoms provider Vilicom will provide and deploy in-building mobile coverage systems. These aim to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the existing network during transitions between indoors and outdoors, with tools and tech to bolster signal.

“Our new partnership with Three represents a new age of mobile connectivity in Ireland,” said Vilicom CEO Seán Keating, who recently told Siliconrepublic.com about the growing demand for wireless connectivity.

“We’ve got a suite of bespoke solutions at our disposal and we’re keen to share our learnings and technology with our new peers in the region.”

Eóin MacManus, chief business officer at Three Ireland, added that this deal is coming at a time when connectivity has “never been more important”.

“With the assistance of Vilicom, we can continue to enhance our network for our customers, keeping them connected to what matters most.”

Towers deal

Last month, Cellnex announced that it closed its acquisition of telecoms towers from Three Ireland’s owner, CK Hutchison. The Irish Times reports today (26 February) that Cellnex spent €600m acquiring 1,150 towers and sites in Ireland.

The deal was part of a larger agreement to acquire Hutchison towers and sites in Austria, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and the UK for a total investment of €10bn.

Cellnex said at the time that the transaction would consolidate its existing presence in Ireland, and that it planned to roll out an additional 100 sites in the country over the next eight years.

Spanish wireless telecoms infrastructure company Cellnex entered the Irish market in 2019 after it acquired Dublin-based Cignal in a €210m deal.