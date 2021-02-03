Tyndall to boost comms research with new wireless lab in Dublin

The new research facility will help Ireland ‘take the lead’ in solving fundamental problems in the area of wireless communications.

Tyndall National Institute is opening a new wireless communications lab in Dublin, which is expected to create 50 new research jobs by 2025.

It will focus on future communication technologies for IoT, Wi-Fi, 6G, artificial intelligence, quantum systems and more.

This will be Tyndall’s first research facility outside Cork. The institute, which is based at University College Cork, is expanding as part of a five-year strategy that aims to double the size and impact of the national ICT research centre.

The Dublin lab will be headed up by Dr Holger Claussen, along with Dr Lester Ho and Dr Senad Bulja. All three are former researchers with Nokia Bell Labs.

“Building on such high-calibre international talent will ensure that Ireland becomes a leader in the future of communications innovation,” said Prof William Scanlon, CEO of Tyndall National Institute.

“Dr Claussen and his team will be instrumental in developing groundbreaking wireless technologies and will allow Ireland to take the lead in solving the fundamental problems in wireless communications across many domains such as industry 4.0 machine communications, virtual and augmented reality, and mobile broadband.”

‘Shaping the future of wireless networks’

Tyndall’s Dublin lab has been set up remotely for now because of current restrictions. It will host a team of researchers who will focus on future deep-tech for wireless communications.

It is hoped that this research will enable ultra-flexible, ultra-fast and ultra-reliable low-latency communication for next-gen IoT communications, Wi-Fi, 5G, 6G and beyond, helping industry partners and start-ups to innovate. Researchers will collaborate with universities and corporate partners nationally in the areas of wireless, AI and quantum systems.

“My team and I are excited to continue with our innovative work in shaping the future of wireless networks to enable exponential growth in mobile data traffic and reliable low-latency communications on behalf of Tyndall and Ireland,” said Claussen.

The team will initially be based at Connect, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for future networks and communications. Connect is hosted at Trinity College Dublin but includes researchers at 10 higher-education institutes around Ireland.