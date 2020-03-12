Virgin Mobile rivals GoMo with €15 monthly mobile offer

Virgin Mobile has announced a new ‘no-strings’ 30-day contract, offering customers unlimited 4G data, calls and texts for €15 for 12 months.

Today (12 March), Virgin Media Ireland announced that it is launching a new sim-only offer to new and existing Virgin Mobile customers. The company is offering “unlimited” 4G data, calls and texts for €15 for 12 months, and €25 per month thereafter.

The deal, which is now active, is based on a “no-strings” 30-day contract. In a statement, Virgin Mobile said that it has doubled its data fair usage policy, extending “unlimited” data from 40GB to 80GB per month. The company has also upgraded its 2GB plans to an allowance of 4GB per month, and upped the number of texts and minutes included in the deal to 500.

Paul Higgins, director of consumer at Virgin Media, said: “We’re always trying to give our customers the best value possible, and with our newest Virgin Mobile offer, everyone can avail of our deepest discount yet.

“Not only that, we have a fantastic range of smartphones which you can add to your mobile plan whenever you are ready to upgrade your phone – and all of this is underpinned by our award-winning customer service.”

Network competition

Virgin Media’s announcement about the new offer comes after competitor Eir launched a new sim-only online mobile brand called GoMo late last year.

As an introductory offer, GoMo offered a €9.99 rolling 30-day sim-only plan to the first 100,000 customers to sign up. In January of this year, GoMo announced that the deal would be available at the price of €12.99 following the initial sign-up deadline.

Elsewhere in the pay-as-you-go market, Three has continued its €20 per month all-you-can-eat data, calls and text deal, which it has been running for a number of years, while Vodafone’s largest data-focused pre-pay deal is currently includes 20GB for €20 every 28 days.