Virgin mobile network back up and running after outage

Virgin Media outage affected customers in Dublin, Waterford, Galway, Cork and Limerick.
A network outage that began yesterday (6 June) was resolved by this morning, a spokesperson for Virgin Media in Ireland told Siliconrepublic.com.
Virgin Media launched its mobile service in Ireland in 2015 as part of a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with Three Ireland.
‘Service was fully restored just after 12 midnight’
According to recent financials, Virgin Media had 59,900 mobile subscribers in Ireland at the end of the last quarter.
A midsummer night’s fright
From yesterday afternoon, users began to complain that the network was down and they vented their frustrations on Twitter and via comments on an outage map on Downdetector.ie.
A spokesperson for Virgin Media Ireland said that the issue has been fixed.
“Feedback from the mobile team is, yesterday evening, our network management centre identified that some of our customers were experiencing intermittent issues on their mobile service.
“The extent of the issue appeared to be sporadic on occasions and spread across various parts of the country.
“Once the fix was identified by our engineers, the fault started to diminish. Service was fully restored just after 12 midnight.”
