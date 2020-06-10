Vodafone Ireland claims 4G outages ‘resolved’ across country

Vodafone Ireland experienced problems on its mobile networks in some parts of the country today, but said the ‘technical issue’ has now been resolved.

Reports of 4G outages across the country were reported on the Vodafone Ireland network today (10 June), just a day after an outage in the UK.

A number of Vodafone Ireland customers posted on social media that they could only access slower internet speeds. The network operator responded by saying it was experiencing “an interruption” to its mobile services.

“Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue,” it said on Twitter. “We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed.”

Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates here. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 10, 2020

The website DownDetector noted the first reports of a major Irish outage beginning shortly after noon and reaching its peak at 1.44pm. A spokesperson for Vodafone said the outage has now been resolved, but did not explain what caused it.

Posting an update on Twitter at 3.11pm this afternoon, the company it had experienced a “technical issue” on its mobile services, which may have impacted some customers’ phone calls or mobile data speeds.

“This issue has now been fully resolved and we thank you for your patience as we worked to get this fixed,” it added.

According to The Guardian, a major outage occurred on Vodafone’s UK mobile network yesterday (9 June) resulting in customers being unable to make or receive calls. Customers were still able to use text and mobile data.

In a statement, Vodafone UK apologised for the outage that lasted for approximately 30 minutes.

“The service is now fully back to normal,” it said. “Any customer struggling to make a call should quickly turn their phone off and on again to restart. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com last month, Vodafone Ireland’s head of networks, Fiona Sheridan, said that the Covid-19 pandemic led to a dramatic shift in user behaviour in recent months. This included a 50pc increase in voice traffic volumes and a 50pc increase in data usage on desktops or fixed terminals.