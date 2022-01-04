Vodafone to back up its broadband using mobile networks

Combining 4G mobile and broadband networks, the new Vodafone service is the first of its kind in Ireland.

Vodafone is rolling out a new product in Ireland that combines mobile and broadband networks in a bid to provide more reliable connections.

The new Always Connected service switches household modem connections to the Vodafone 4G mobile network when the broadband connection is down for reasons such as adverse weather conditions, construction mishaps or damage to overhead lines.

According to Vodafone, any interruption to the broadband connection will trigger the automatic failover process and the company’s customer care team will be notified to resolve the issue while the network switches to mobile. Once resolved, the network will switch back to broadband.

Available to both new and existing Vodafone customers, the company said Always Connected is the first service of its kind in Ireland. It can be set up by users and comes with a 30-day rolling contract with no hardware costs.

While the new feature will cost €5 per month, customers who already pay for Vodafone broadband and mobile bill pay will get the add-on for free for the first 18 months.

Demand for reliable and high-speed internet has soared since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, with more people needing home broadband for work and school than ever before.

Vodafone has been expanding its services in Ireland to meet demand. In October 2021, Vodafone and ESB joint venture Siro began the second phase of its high-speed broadband network in Ireland with €620m in funding from the European Investment Bank and other lenders.

In July, Vodafone launched a Wi-Fi extender service that targets blackspots in the home, enabling customers to use their broadband from every corner of the house without connectivity issues. In the same month, Vodafone launched a 5G-ready unlimited mobile broadband offer.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.