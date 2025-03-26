Vodafone Ireland has appointed a new chief executive

Casalta previously served as chief financial officer and interim CEO of Vodafone Italy.

Sabrina Casalta has been appointed as Vodafone Ireland’s new chief executive, replacing Amanda Nelson.

Casalta has been working at the telecoms company in Italy for more than 13 years. Her most recent roles include head of Vodafone business commercial operations and chief financial officer for Vodafone Italy.

She also served as interim CEO of Vodafone Italy from November last year through to the completion of its sale to Swisscorn for €8m earlier this year.

Before she worked for Vodafone, Casalta held consultant roles at The Boston Consulting Group and PwC.

She will take over the Ireland leadership role from Nelson, who became the CEO in 2022. Nelson already had 25 years at Vodafone under her belt, having served as CEO and chair of Vodafone Hungary since 2018.

According to The Irish Times, Nelson’s departure was announced to staff internally earlier this week and she is due to leave the position in May.

Nelson took on the chief executive role following the departure of Anne O’Leary, a household name in Irish business who had led Vodafone’s Irish business for almost 10 years before leaving to join Meta.

Vodafone in Ireland

The telecoms giant has been investing in its Irish footprint over the last few years. In 2023, the company said it would invest €500m over five years to enhance its national services. The investment was part of a plan to phase out Vodafone’s 3G services to its “stronger and more sustainable” 4G and 5G networks.

In March last year, the company announced plans to expand its workforce by 120 over the next four years as part of a €35m investment. The new roles were across digital operations, digital sales, customer success, product management and network and solutions teams.

The Irish arm of the telecoms company has also been expanding its Hi Digital programme, which was first launched in 2021 to address the growing digital exclusion experienced by older adults and help them use the internet more in their daily lives.

In 2024, Vodafone expanded these digital training courses across the country, adding in-person support.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.