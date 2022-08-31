Vodafone Ireland appoints new CEO to replace Anne O’Leary

UK-born Amanda Nelson will move to Vodafone Ireland from her current job as CEO and chair of Vodafone Hungary.

Vodafone Ireland has named Amanda Nelson as its new CEO. The announcement comes just a few months after the company lost its former CEO, Anne O’Leary, to Meta.

O’Leary worked at Vodafone for 14 years before her departure to Meta. While at Vodafone, she oversaw the rollout of 4G and 5G across Ireland.

UK-born Nelson will step into her role effective from 15 September. She has worked for the Vodafone business for almost 25 years in various roles. She began her Vodafone career in Asia in 1998 with Vodafone Japan, before moving to Europe to lead operations in the Netherlands and Malta. She has been CEO and chair of Vodafone Hungary since 2018.

Nelson steered the Hungarian business through the pandemic, overseeing its response to customers’ needs.

Like her predecessor at Vodafone Ireland, Nelson is also a keen advocate of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace. She supports Vodafone’s talent initiatives across its various EU markets.

Nelson said she aimed to build on O’Leary’s legacy at Vodafone “in terms of sustainability, supporting businesses, social partnerships and leading employee-centric policies.”

In February, Vodafone Ireland introduced policies to make workplaces more accommodating for parents.

She said that she was excited to be joining Vodafone Ireland at an “exciting and pivotal time for the company” as it continues to expand its connectivity and digital services portfolio.

“As one of Ireland’s single biggest investors in new technology in the telecoms industry, I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Vodafone and to further establish its position as a leader in digital innovation.”

“I’m also excited to be joining a team with a very strong product offering and customer-first approach, but also to further strengthen the leadership role that Vodafone plays in Ireland as a purpose-led organisation – fully committed to connecting businesses and communities for a better future,” she concluded.

