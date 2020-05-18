Accenture acquires automated insights firm Byte Prophecy

Accenture will add Byte Prophecy’s team of 50 data scientists and engineers to its growing Accenture Applied Intelligence team.

Today (18 May), Accenture announced that it has acquired Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics business based in Ahmedabad, India.

Byte Prophecy was founded in 2011 by Mrugank Parikh, Adityavijay Rathore, Darshit Shah and Manish Patil. Its goal was to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI and digital analytics solutions across India.

In a statement, Accenture said that the purchase of Byte Prophecy will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts to its Accenture Applied Intelligence team.

The acquisition

Since 2018, Byte Prophecy has worked with Accenture Ventures on open innovation efforts, collaborating with the business and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects.

Accenture said that acquiring the business will “deepen existing consulting and technology capabilities that help clients in areas such as data foundations and advanced analytics”.

Athina Kanioura, Accenture’s chief analytics officer and global lead for its Applied Intelligence division, added that Byte Prophecy has helped clients to build “strong data foundations that are the cornerstone for successful AI adoption”.

“Officially making Byte Prophecy’s people and capabilities part of Accenture is a testament to our shared vision of shared success we’ve seen in our joint efforts.”

Applied Intelligence growth

Parikh, one of the co-founders of Byte Prophecy, said: “Our experience working with Accenture has helped us better understand customer pain points and fine-tune our solution to respond with greater agility to clients’ needs.

“The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets. We are excited about our journey ahead and are looking forward to exploring the wide opportunities this union will bring to our people and clients.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture said that its Applied Intelligence business has made acquisitions in a range of countries, including Australia, Spain, North America and the UK, in order to help clients in those regions to scale AI. Recent acquisitions include London-based data consultancy firm Mudano, and US data consultancy business Clarity Insights.

The Accenture logo. Image: gintsivuskans/Depositphotos