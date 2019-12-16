Accenture will acquire Clarity Insights to boost AI capabilities

Accenture said the acquisition will further equip its clients with capabilities to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI, analytics and automation solutions.

On Friday (13 December), professional services company Accenture announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Clarity Insights.

Clarity Insights, a Chicago-based data consultancy with deep data science, AI and machine learning expertise, will bring its 350 employees to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence business in North America.

Founded in 2008, Clarity Insights focuses on serving clients’ needs from end to end, aiming to transform business processes to embed and scale AI with deeper insights from data.

Accenture, which is headquartered in Dublin, did not disclose the terms of the deal. The company said that the acquisition will further equip its clients with “leading capabilities to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI, analytics and automation solutions”.

Scaling AI

Accenture’s chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence, Athina Kanioura, said: “Clarity Insight’s combination of strong technical talent, combined with deep industry expertise, will fortify and broaden our ability to help our clients scale AI across their businesses.

“Their focus on insight-driven transformation for healthcare bolsters Accenture’s capabilities and is particularly critical now, when our research shows that 87pc of healthcare executives surveyed report that they know how to pilot, but struggle to scale AI across their business.”

Neil Huse, president and CEO of Clarity Insights, added: “We were drawn to Accenture, in large part, because of the synergies in how we approach clients.

“Fully understanding clients’ business goals and objectives is the first step to a successful AI deployment. From there, our team can pull together the right data foundation, tools and accelerators that will smooth their path to adoption.

“With Accenture, we’ll be able to accelerate this shared vision for success and help more clients get there, more quickly.”

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture has invested nearly $1.2bn globally on 33 acquisitions to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market. The business currently employees more than 20,000 professionals worldwide, including at least 6,000 data scientists, data engineers and AI professionals.

Completion of the deal between Accenture and Clarity Insights is subject to the customary closing conditions, including antitrust clearance.