Accenture is acquiring CRM firm Maihiro to improve SAP capabilities

Accenture hopes to strengthen its SAP capabilities and help clients to elevate customer experience with the acquisition of Maihiro.

On Tuesday (7 January), Accenture announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Maihiro, a provider of customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM) consulting, optimisation and ongoing enhancement services.

Accenture said that the acquisition will help the business to create solutions for clients that drive innovation and transformation in marketing, sales and customer service. It also aims to strengthen Accenture’s SAP capabilities.

Founded in 2000, Maihiro has become a leading provider of SAP-based CX, CRM and commerce services. Headquartered in Munich, it has 160 employees across offices in Germany and Austria.

Maihiro CEO Uwe May said: “Like Accenture, we are committed to guiding clients in marketing, sales and customer service, and developing and implementing competitive strategies that increase their performance.”

‘Superior experience management’

Commenting on the deal, Accenture Technology Services group chief executive, Bhaskar Ghosh, said: “Today’s brands compete in the experience economy. Only those capable of delivering the most engaging and differentiated experiences will continue to win and retain customers’ loyalty.

“With this acquisition, we will amplify our experience and our knowledge to help clients drive growth by developing and deploying superior experience management. This will enable clients to better understand their customers, evolve business processes to align with customer needs, and enjoy higher customer retention and purchase frequency.”

Bernd Hesse, CEO of consulting and human resources at Maihiro, said: “Our collective comprehensive capabilities will help clients design and operate CX and CRM solutions that enable maximum benefits from the SAP customer experience portfolio, including integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP intelligent technologies to enable seamless, end-to-end processes and drive innovation.”

Dirk Appelhoff, Accenture SAP Business Group lead in Europe, added: “Together with Maihiro, we will have more expertise and capacity to serve clients in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and across Europe, and guide them in their journey to transform customer experiences.

“Combined with Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities, client relationships and global delivery capabilities, we can provide scale and global reach for multinational clients.”

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly $1.2bn on 33 acquisitions globally. Terms of the latest acquisition were not disclosed.